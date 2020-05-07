Pine Belt Young Professionals hosting blood drive

By Jalen Dogan | May 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM CDT - Updated May 7 at 11:00 AM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - There will be an emergency community blood drive Friday at the Lake Terrace Convention Center.

Pine Belt Young Professionals is teaming up with Vitalant to host the one-day event.

PBYP Communications and Events Manager Niki Tillson said there is an urgent need for blood donations because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Donors will have their temperature taken and social distancing measures will remain in place.

The blood drive is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, you can call Vitalant at (877)-827-4376.

