2 Pine Belt community health centers receive additional funding for COVID-19 testing

PINE BELT (WDAM) - U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith is reporting an additional $6.7 million will be awarded to 20 community health centers in Mississippi for COVID-19 testing.
Two of those health centers are here in the Pine Belt.
Laurel's Family Health Center will receive more than $290,000 and Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative in Hattiesburg will receive more than $620,000.
“This new funding secured by President Trump will expand the work health centers are doing to test Americans for COVID-19,” said U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar. “Widespread testing is a critical step in reopening America, and health centers are vital to making testing easily accessible, especially for underserved and minority populations.
