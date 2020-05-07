Patrick’s Thursday Forecast

A late-season, Canadian cold front will swing through tomorrow, giving us a chance of scattered t-storms in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will be in the low 80s. This weekend is going to be amazing!! Saturday will be unseasonably cool as highs only top out in the low 70s, which is about 10-15 degrees below normal! Skies will be sunny all day long. Sunday will be nice too, just a few degrees warmer as we top out in the upper 70s under sunny skies. Next week will be sunny as temps begin to warm up into the low 80s.