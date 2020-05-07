Patrick’s Thursday Forecast

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - We started off this morning mostly sunny with temperatures in the low 50s. Today is going to be cooler and sunny with highs only topping out in the upper 70s! Temperatures will fall into the upper 60s this evening with lows in the upper 40s.
A late-season, Canadian cold front will swing through tomorrow, giving us a chance of scattered t-storms in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will be in the low 80s. This weekend is going to be amazing!! Saturday will be unseasonably cool as highs only top out in the low 70s, which is about 10-15 degrees below normal! Skies will be sunny all day long. Sunday will be nice too, just a few degrees warmer as we top out in the upper 70s under sunny skies. Next week will be sunny as temps begin to warm up into the low 80s.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.