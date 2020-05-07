Laurel Police Department adds 4 officers

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department held a swearing in ceremony at City Hall on Thursday for four officers.
Mayor Johnny Magee administered the oath of office to Robert Yates, Tommy Hartfield, Brad Anderson and James Wilkins.
Yates is new to law enforcement and recently graduated from the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers’ Training Academy.
Hartfield came back to LPD after serving in the Lamar County School District and brings seven years experience to the department.
Anderson came to LPD after serving with the Smith County Sheriff’s Department and bring 15 years to the job.
Wilkins comes back after serving with the Taylorsville Police Department and has 14 years of experience.
Police Chief Tommy Cox says he’s proud to have the group join the force.
“It’s always good to get experienced officers, but more so than that, we want high caliber people,” Cox said. “That’s why sometimes it takes a little bit longer to get back to where we need to be and we’re getting there, and I’m very satisfied and very happy to have these four officers join our force.”
Several more officers will be joining the department next week, bringing the total number of officers up to 53.
