Laurel downtown restaurants open for in-house dining
By Charles Herrington | May 7, 2020 at 1:49 PM CDT - Updated May 7 at 1:49 PM

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Several restaurants in downtown Laurel were among those that opened for limited in-house dining Thursday.

Management at Pearl’s Diner and Lee’s Coffee & Tea say they are following Governor Tate Reeves’ updated guidelines for his safer-at-home orders which are allowing restaurants and parks to re-open beginning May 7.

Among the guidelines are:

  • No more than 50 percent seating capacity for dining areas (indoor and outdoor)
  • Employees must wear cloth masks during their shifts
  • All restaurants must have plenty of hand sanitizer available at all entrances, hostess stations and in our near bathrooms

