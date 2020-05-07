Hattiesburg, Forrest County maintain slightly different orders on COVID-19

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Gov. Tate Reeves announced his reopening plan on Monday and since then both Forrest County and the City of Hattiesburg have gone in slightly different directions.
At Monday’s Board of Supervisors meeting, Forrest County voted to roll back all executive orders, effectively following Reeves’ plan.
“We also have to self preserve and have respect for the people around us, so we will be mandating and asking people to when they go out into public to wear face coverings,” said Board President David Hogan.
All of this comes as Forrest County sees its five-day average of new cases and hospitalizations reach its highest point.
It’s the reason Mayor Toby Barker is hesitant to completely follow the governor’s plan.
While places like parks and non-essential retail can reopen with the governor’s order, restaurants are still limited to curbside, takeout and delivery in the Hub City. Customers and employees also must wear masks while inside businesses.
“There are multiple things at play here that we have to consider to not only preserve public health but also allow the private sector the space to get back open and operate creatively,” Barker said.
In a news release Barker said the city will continue to monitor the numbers going forward and update the plan as they see fit.
He added if the numbers fall, we could see communal dining open in Hattiesburg sometime next week.
