Hattiesburg business in jeopardy of closing for good due to COVID-19

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Sweet Rolls owner Bobby Mitchell opened the ice cream shop's doors back in December with the hopes of bringing something new and exciting to the Hub City.
“The concept comes from over in Asian, where they used to call it fried ice cream," Mitchell said. "What it is, is a round or square pan that’s typically negative 20 degrees. When you put the creams and the onglaze together with the fresh fruit or cookies or candies, you have just a few minutes to get it processed and rolled up before it freezes solid.”
Mitchell says business was great for the first few months until COVID-19 hit.
“We only expected a week or two, we didn’t know this was going to turn into months," Mitchell said.
Mitchell temporarily closed the business at the beginning, but now, he’s not sure if he will be able to reopen.
“We’ve taken a heavy cost, a heavy burden by not having any income during this period," Mitchell said. "There is money that we need, rent that needs to be paid, bills that are stacking up. There’s groceries that expired. Everything sat there and now we have to replenish the whole store. Stock and restock everything we have and it will cost money to do that.”
In his decision to not reopen the business, Mitchell had to let 17 employees go.
Mitchell says he is still uncertain of the future of Sweet Rolls right now, but is hopeful everything will workout in the end.
“When I say I put everything into this, every single dollar we had," Mitchell said. "We borrowed, used credit cards, we spent all of our savings. We put our life into this business and this was going to be one of those things that was going to carry us through. If, by the grace of God, something comes through and we can pull this through and reopen, great, we’ll try to do that. As of right now, we’re going to just watch and remain close and see what’s happening.”
Mitchell has applied for funding assistance, but has yet to get any.
