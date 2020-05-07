Hattiesburg business in jeopardy of closing for good due to COVID-19

“When I say I put everything into this, every single dollar we had," Mitchell said. "We borrowed, used credit cards, we spent all of our savings. We put our life into this business and this was going to be one of those things that was going to carry us through. If, by the grace of God, something comes through and we can pull this through and reopen, great, we’ll try to do that. As of right now, we’re going to just watch and remain close and see what’s happening.”