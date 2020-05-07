Hancock Whitney donates $20K to Edwards Street Fellowship Center

“Our communities aren’t just places; they’re the people who make up the hearts of our hometowns,” said Hancock Whitney President and CEO John M. Hairston. “Together with the people we serve, we at Hancock Whitney celebrate in times of joy and support each another in times of challenges. We have very deep roots in the region we serve, and we hope this support serves as a reminder of all the good in our communities and the opportunities we can create together.”