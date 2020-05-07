Hancock Whitney donates $20K to Edwards Street Fellowship Center

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Generosity continues in the community of Hattiesburg. Hancock Whitney bank donated $20,000 to Edwards Street Fellowship Center on Thursday.
The donation is to help the center continue providing food for families impacted during the coronavirus.
Edwards Street Fellowship Center Executive Director Ann McCullen explained how the donation will impact the center.
“Kind of the slogan that we have adopted through all of this at Edwards Street is just spread hope, and we feel like this gift, this huge gift, does that,” said McCullen. “It doesn't just touch Edwards Street. It touches everyone who depends on us, and it touches their families, so hope is being spread throughout the community.”
Workers from Hancock Whitney also helped with volunteering at Edwards Street Fellowship Center. They say the donation will provide around 1,300 grocery bags of food or more than 10,000 meals to needy families.
“Our communities aren’t just places; they’re the people who make up the hearts of our hometowns,” said Hancock Whitney President and CEO John M. Hairston. “Together with the people we serve, we at Hancock Whitney celebrate in times of joy and support each another in times of challenges. We have very deep roots in the region we serve, and we hope this support serves as a reminder of all the good in our communities and the opportunities we can create together.”
