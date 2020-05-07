Governor says 2020 could be one of the worst hurricane seasons in Mississippi in years

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - This is Hurricane Preparedness week in Mississippi.
Greg Michel, the Executive Director of the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency says now is the time to review insurance policies for your home and flood insurance.
The Governor says Mississippians should prepare now.
Governor Tate Reeves said, “this very well could be one of the worst hurricane seasons that Mississippi has seen in a number of years. And I want you to know that your Emergency Management Agency is ready. We are prepared. We know that we are going to have to change protocol a little bit when it comes to shelters for instance.”
Michel says a Hurricane Preparedness Round Table will be held Saturday for all 82 counties and the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians. They will discuss preparing for hurricanes in a pandemic environment.
