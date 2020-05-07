Four primetime games and a rare Christmas Day contest highlight Saints 2020 schedule

Four primetime games and a rare Christmas Day contest highlight Saints 2020 schedule
The Niners will visit the Saints in week 10.
By Garland Gillen | May 7, 2020 at 5:05 PM CDT - Updated May 7 at 10:23 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints start off the 2020 season in grand fashion by hosting Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Bucs on FOX 8.

In all, the Saints will play four primetime regular season games, and host the Vikings on Christmas Day on FOX 8.

Week 2, the Saints will help open Allegiant Stadium when they take on the Las Vegas Raiders in a Monday Night Football matchup

The Saints other three regular season primetime games are: Week 3, Packers at Saints on Sunday Night Football. Week 5, Chargers at Saints on Monday Night Football. Week 9, Saints at Bucs on Sunday Night Football.

Week 15, the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs come to New Orleans.

The Saints preseason schedule starts with two road games. At the L.A. Rams, and a nationally-televised game on FOX against the Steelers. The Black and Gold host the Texans and Dolphins to finish out the preseason schedule.

All four preseason games can be seen on FOX 8.

Here’s in full the Saints regular season schedule:

Week 1: vs. Bucs, Sept. 13, 3:25 p.m., FOX

Week 2: at Raiders, Sept. 21, 7:15 p.m., ESPN

Week 3: vs. Packers, Sept. 27, 7:20 p.m., NBC

Week 4: at Lions, Oct. 4, 12:00 p.m., FOX

Week 5: vs. Chargers, Oct. 12, 7:15 p.m., ESPN

Week 6: BYE

Week 7: vs. Panthers, Oct. 25, 12:00 p.m., FOX

Week 8: at Bears, Nov. 1, 3:25 p.m., FOX

Week 9: at Bucs, Nov. 8, 7:20 p.m., NBC

Week 10: vs. Niners, Nov. 15, 3:25 p.m., FOX

Week 11: vs. Falcons, Nov. 22, 12:00 p.m., FOX

Week 12: at Broncos, Nov. 29, 3:05 p.m., FOX

Week 13: at Falcons, Dec. 6, 12:00 p.m., FOX

Week 14: at Eagles, Dec. 13, 3:25 p.m., FOX

Week 15: vs. Chiefs, Dec. 20, 3:25 p.m., CBS

Week 16: vs. Vikings, Dec. 25, 3:30 p.m., FOX

Week 17: at Panthers, Jan. 3, 12:00 p.m., FOX

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.