Drugs, cash and weapons seized in arrest at Hattiesburg apartment

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police and the Lamar County Sheriff’s Department arrested two convicted felons Wednesday on drugs and weapon charges.
Jayland Coleman, 25, and Malik McDonald, 21, both of Hattiesburg, were arrested at The Met Apartments on Lake Forgetful around 11:30 a.m.
During the arrest, officers seized two handguns, $3,388 in cash, 35.5 grams of marijuana, multiple stolen credit cards and a credit card press machine.
Coleman and McDonald were both charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute (marijuana) and an enhancement for possession of a weapon.
Both suspects were booked into the Forrest County Jail.
