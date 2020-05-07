City of Waynesboro lifts curfew

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - As the country begins lifting sheltering-in-place orders, cities around the Pine Belt are taking steps to getting back to business.
On Thursday, the City of Waynesboro lifted its curfew, which was imposed in March as a means of slowing COVID-19.
Mayor Richard Johnson says they are following Gov. Tate Reeve’s guidance as they proceed with plans to reopen.
City Hall is open but remains drive-thru only at this time.
Council meetings are being conducted as usual but are held in the auditorium in order to observe social distancing.
Face masks are required, and temperature checks are taken at the door.
