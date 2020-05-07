City of Hattiesburg approves contract with new recycling partner

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg will be making changes to its curbside recycling program plan.
The Hattiesburg City Council voted to approve a new contract with Republic Recycling Baton Rouge as the city’s new recycling service partner.
The contract with Republic Recycling will take effect on June 1 with billing for current program subscribers to begin July 1 at an increased rate of $6 per month.
“Recycling and sustainability are community values in Hattiesburg, and the growth in our curbside recycling program over the past three years bears witness to this,” said Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker. “While no one wants to pay more, I am glad that we have found a path forward to continue this optional service for residents who choose to recycle.”
All current subscribers will receive a letter in the mail about the changes and be given the opportunity to opt out of the program, along with water bill information for May and June.
Current subscribers who wish to continue the service do not need to do anything and will not have any interruption in service.
If a subscriber chooses to opt-out of the program because of the fee increase, they can call the Water Billing office at (601) 545-4631.
