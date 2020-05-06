WATCH: Gov. Reeves talks latest plans to reopen

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves is discussing the state’s latest efforts as things move toward reopening.
Thursday, parks and restaurants will be allowed to reopen, Reeves announced Monday. Some restrictions will still be in place, while barber shops and salons remain closed.
Mississippi Department of Health reported a single-day high of 32 deaths on Tuesday and 32 more on Wednesday.
Mississippi’s tax filing deadline was extended to July 15, which matches the new federal deadline.
Reeves says while none of his orders mentions churches, he hopes pastors will make the right decision.
“I don’t have the right to shut them down, so I don’t have the right to reopen them,” Reeves said. “Mississippi is not China.”
State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers urges everyone to wear a mask.
“For many of us who are young and healthy, it’s a mild infection,” he said. “But we can serve as a source of transmission for those vulnerable people we come in contact with every day.”
Reeves said the state is also preparing for a stronger than average hurricane season, and they will take different precautions when it comes to shelters because of the pandemic.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.