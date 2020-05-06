Veteran at Mississippi State Veterans Home dies of COVID-19

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WLBT) - A veteran at Mississippi State Veterans Home died of COVID-19 complications.
After the first diagnosis at the home, all residents and staff were issued a COVID-19 test. Of the 250 tests done, 19 residents and 12 staff members tested positive.
All residents who tested positive are isolated in one wing of the veterans home in Kosciusko.
There have been no positive tests at the veterans homes in Collins, Jackson or Oxford.
The identity of the deceased veteran has not been released.
