Traffic stop leads to two arrests in Forrest County

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A traffic stop led to two arrests in Forrest County over the weekend.
Forrest County Sheriff’s deputies stopped a vehicle for running a stop sign in the Camp Dantzler community and arrested 39-year-old Jonathon Young and 28-year-old Kalie Holsen.
Young, of Purvis, was arrested on three bench warrants out of Pearl River County and issued a traffic citation.
Holsen, of Petal, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Deputies seized 4.5 grams of marijuana and 3.6 grams of methamphetamine.
The Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office took custody of Young, and Holsen was booked in the Forrest County Correctional Facility.
