Senior Spotlight - Northeast Jones Tigers
By Taylor Curet | May 6, 2020 at 8:40 PM CDT - Updated May 6 at 8:40 PM

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Northeast Jones got off to a 10-3 start under head coach Jeremy Parker before the Coronavirus pandemic came and swept away the season and high school careers of five seniors:

  • Mason Smith – signed with Pearl River Community College; Finished season batting .379 with eight runs-batted-in. 2-1 record on the mound with a 1.58 earned-run-average.
  • Dawson Brooks – Finished season batting .286 with seven RBIs.
  • Cade McNeil – Finished season with 0.60 ERA in four appearances.
  • Shelby Nowell – Finished season batting .250.
  • Donovan Peacock – Finished season batting .250 with three RBIs.

Lady Tigers softball finished 7-2 under head coach Jana Byrd. She says goodbye to a trio of seniors: Autym Brashier – Finished season batting .536 with a team-best 15 hits and nine RBIs.

  • Jaylen Padgett – Finished season batting .379, scored a team-best nine runs.
  • Shai Moore – Finished season batting .286 with seven RBIs.

