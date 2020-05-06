Senior Spotlight - Northeast Jones Tigers

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Northeast Jones got off to a 10-3 start under head coach Jeremy Parker before the Coronavirus pandemic came and swept away the season and high school careers of five seniors:
- Mason Smith – signed with Pearl River Community College; Finished season batting .379 with eight runs-batted-in. 2-1 record on the mound with a 1.58 earned-run-average.
- Dawson Brooks – Finished season batting .286 with seven RBIs.
- Cade McNeil – Finished season with 0.60 ERA in four appearances.
- Shelby Nowell – Finished season batting .250.
- Donovan Peacock – Finished season batting .250 with three RBIs.
Lady Tigers softball finished 7-2 under head coach Jana Byrd. She says goodbye to a trio of seniors: Autym Brashier – Finished season batting .536 with a team-best 15 hits and nine RBIs.
- Jaylen Padgett – Finished season batting .379, scored a team-best nine runs.
- Shai Moore – Finished season batting .286 with seven RBIs.
