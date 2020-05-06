Patrick’s Wednesday Forecast

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - We started off this morning mostly sunny with temperatures in the low 60s. Today is going to be cooler and sunny with highs only topping out in the upper 70s! It will be a bit breezy at time with winds between 10-20 mph.. Temperatures will fall into the upper 60s this evening with lows in the upper 40s.
Tomorrow will be sunny and nice with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Another front will swing though on Friday, giving us a chance of scattered t-storms in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will be in the low 80s. This weekend will be much cooler with sunny skies. Highs will be well below average as we only top out in the low 70s on Saturday and the upper 70s on Sunday. Next week will be sunny as temps begin to warm up into the low 80s.
