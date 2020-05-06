Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana lawmakers are advancing proposals pushed by conservative Republicans to limit budgetary growth and spending. Supporters are linking the long-sought measures to the coronavirus outbreak in the pitch for passage. The House Appropriations Committee sent the proposals to the full House for debate. Republicans say the current disaster highlights the need for stricter restraints on the state budget. They say if such provisions had been in place, the state would have built up savings and kept agencies from increasing spending to levels that likely will have to be cut because of the virus. Democrats suggested the timing is wrong, considering the volatility of state finances with the virus.