Hattiesburg to delay reopening restaurants for dine-in services

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Following Gov. Tate Reeves’ announcement to loosen restrictions on restaurants, many eateries across the state are preparing to resume dine-in services in a limited capacity Thursday.
Restaurants in Hattiesburg will have to wait to reopen their doors to customers.
Mayor Toby Barker said Wednesday that restaurants and outdoor dining areas in Hattiesburg will remain closed because of a surge in COVID-19 cases in Forrest County.
Restaurants will still be able to offer carryout, curbside and delivery services.
Barker said the city will continue to monitor coronavirus testing and hospitalization data through the weekend. If numbers begin to fall, Barker said some dine-in options could reopen as early as next week.
Barker said city parks will reopen Thursday at 8 a.m. in accordance with Reeves’ amended order to slowly start reopening the state. The order still limits outdoor gatherings to no more than 20 people.
You can read the full statement from Mayor Barker below:
On the heels of Governor Reeves’ decision this Tuesday regarding restaurants, I have spent the last 36 hours speaking with dozens of restaurant owners and conferring with our medical leaders on the front lines dealing with COVID-19. I have also closely followed our own local testing and hospitalization data.
I want restaurants open. The owners and establishments they have built are more than eateries. They are economic drivers. They are institutions in our community, and many of them have taken massive losses to investments and livelihoods since this pandemic began. That isn’t lost on me, and quite frankly – it keeps me up at night.
However, I can’t ignore the surge we are seeing in our own community:
- on the Forrest County side, our 5-day average of new positive cases is at an all-time high; at first it appeared we peaked in mid-April, but many of those numbers are being surpassed
- this week, we have more people in the ICU for COVID-positive patients than ever before
- 8 of the 18 COVID-related deaths in Forrest County have happened in the last 8 days
For these reasons, we will delay the opening of dining rooms and outdoor eating spaces in restaurants.
We will monitor Hattiesburg’s data through the weekend. While I understand that no action we take will automatically bring down infection rates in the next few days, I do think it will afford us an opportunity to see where these numbers go. We hope that numbers level off or start to fall. If that occurs, some type of communal dining could happen next week.
I know that I cannot affect every element of how and to whom this disease spreads or does not spread in our community. For a mayor, that’s a very helpless feeling. However, we do need to be willing to make rational decisions on when not to make an unsteady situation potentially worse.
As we reopen our city, we will continue prioritizing public health while giving our businesses the space to operate creatively. With more interaction happening with one another, we will take actions to try and reduce the risk of community transmission.
I recognize this is a balance. Trust me, I do.
We will continue to dialogue with our restaurants on how to move forward. We are working on updated safety and cleanliness guidelines that will follow the governor’s executive order, the CDC and other best practices. We have amazing leaders in our restaurant sector, and their resilience throughout this disappointing time is a testament to their strength and goodness. Please continue to support them with takeout and delivery options this week.
