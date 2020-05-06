The Glory House receives furniture donation for Easter tornado victims

SOSO, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s been about three weeks since the Easter tornadoes ripped through the northern Pine Belt counties, leaving hundreds with nothing.
The Glory House of Laurel has been helping, giving out food and clothing to those who were impacted at it’s relief centers.
“Our relief centers have been running since the storm hit,” said Glory House director Grant Staples. “We have one in Collins and this one here in Soso.”
On Wednesday, the organization received an 18-wheeler truckload of donated furniture from a local hotel to be given to the tornado victims.
Jones College came and helped with loading and unloading the furniture.
“As people begin to move into homes, as they begin to get their life back in order, they’re going to need bigger items,” Staples said. “Items that could be furniture, could be bedding. This will allow folks to have all of that without having to go and purchase a brand new love seat or entertainment center or even a couch or lamps.”
Staples says the mission of The Glory House is to serve others, and that’s all they are trying to do for the community.
“We live here,” Staples said. “We are a part of this place. We want to see people get their lives back together. This is going to be a long process. This is going to take years. We’ve got to continue to come together. We’re nowhere near done.”
Miskellys Furniture in Pearl will be donating mattresses on Thursday.
The Glory House relief centers are open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
