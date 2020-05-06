Columbia credit union provides free hand sanitizer

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The parking lot of Columbia’s Ferguson Federal Credit Union was full of cars for several hours Wednesday.
But, it wasn’t for business as usual. Instead, it was for an event which could help save lives.
From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., credit union employees dispensed free hand sanitizer. All you had to do was provide a bottle and employees would fill it, up to 10 ounces.
The credit union recently purchased dozens of gallons of hand sanitizer from Cathead Distillery in Jackson, which began making it after the coronavirus pandemic began.
The credit union has also dispensed free hand sanitizer at its Monticello and Brookhaven locations.
Originally, the free sanitizer was reserved only for credit union members, but Wednesday, employees also gave it to first responders and then to anyone who needed it.
