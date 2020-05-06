Coast casino helps Mississippians file unemployment claims

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Employees of Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort have returned from furlough to assist the Mississippi Department of Employment Security in processing unemployment claims and helping Mississippians access their benefits.
Staffed by 30 employees from the Hotel Reservation and Casino Host Departments, the new satellite call center will accept calls from the main MDES number and operate seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 12 a.m.
The D’Iberville-based casino resort is the first private business in Mississippi to lend services to the state in this way.
LuAnn Pappas, CEO of Scarlet Pearl, says the company will not sit on the sidelines while Mississippians are in need.
“We do it because that’s who we are, it makes us feel good, I think everyone needs a sense of purpose and a feel good story and it’s the right thing to do,” said Pappas. “That’s what we do in Mississippi and we were equipped to handle it, we knew we were trained, we knew we had background checks, so all they had to do is train us on their system and working with them was a pleasure.”
The Scarlet Pearl is uniquely poised to assist because they meet key MDES requirements: Scarlet Pearl is based in Mississippi and, as required by the Mississippi Gaming Commission, employees have the necessary background checks and employees also take customer service classes as part of Scarlet Pearl’s continual training program.
In creating the on-property infrastructure, Scarlet Pearl’s facilities and information technology departments made the property an extension of MDES while implementing strict social distancing measures.
