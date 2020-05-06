Bay Springs Class of 2020 earns more than $7 million in scholarships

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - Bay Springs High School’s Class of 2020 earned more than $7 million in scholarships and several seniors have a free ride to their future.
Bay Springs High School Principal Kesia Pope said the class of 2020 proved they have been focused and committed these past four years and have a lot to show for it.
“We thought that maybe they should target at least $2 million, since they were the class of 2020. Let’s make this memorable, lets go down in history in Bay Springs," Pope said. “But as the school year progressed they really showed me what determination and resilience will do and at this particular moment we do have $7.7 million of scholarship offers.”
Pope said mentors and officials from various colleges and universities helped the seniors with these scholarships and some students searched on their own.
“Many of the students are actually taking advantage of their guaranteed tuition at Jones College, but we do have a variety of choices among the students in terms of University of Southern Mississippi, several of the young ladies are going to Ole Miss, and we do have a couple of gentlemen who will be taking advantage of the G.I. Bill and going into the service,” Pope said.
Pope said the school is anxious to celebrate the scholars, as well as the entire class of 2020 because they have shown resilience and determination during this time of crisis.
The principal said the school wants to celebrate their seniors in a personal way, so they are postponing graduation until the school can have a traditional graduation ceremony.
