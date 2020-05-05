Webinars help Miss. nurses cope with stress during pandemic

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Pine Grove Behavioral Health & Addiction Services and the Mississippi Nurses Association have teamed up to help nurses deal with stress and other mental health issues during the coronavirus pandemic.
The two organizations have been hosting a series of Wednesday webinars called, “Coping with COVID.”
Each hour-long session features a presentation by a health professional, followed by a question and answer session.
Four webinars have been held on April 22 and April 29.
Two final webinars will be held Wednesday, May 6 at 12 p.m. and four p.m.
“Nurses don’t tend to seek help for themselves, so we wanted an avenue where we could provide some positive support for them that they could just get through a webinar,” said Debbie Sanford, administrator for Pine Grove Behavioral Health & Addiction Services.
The webinars are free. You can register for the last two at www.msnurses.org.
All six will also be available for viewing anytime on that website.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.