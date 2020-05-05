Senior Spotlight - Columbia Wildcats

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Many in Marion County were eager to see what former Golden Eagle Kyle Lindsey could conjure up in his first season as Columbia’s baseball coach.
The Wildcats’ opportunity cut short at 5-8, as was the careers of six seniors.
- Clay Powell – Finished season batting .219; led team with two triples and six steals.
- Aiden Singley – Signed with Copiah-Lincoln Community College; finished season batting .359.
- Javen Moses – Finished season batting .294.
- Landon Sanders – Finished season batting .417 with 14 runs-batted-in.
- Eli Johnson - Finished season batting .182.
- Cody Jones
The Lady Wildcats finished 5-3-1 under head coach Greg Arnold. Four seniors leave the Columbia softball program:
- Aly Dunaway – Finished season batting .143.
- Elizabeth Byrd – Finished season batting .333.
- McKinley Newcomer – Finished season batting .417 with eight RBIs.
- Abby King
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.