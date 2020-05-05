Restaurants, parks to reopen in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - On Tuesday, Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee announced changes for the city’s COVID-19 response in accordance wit Gov. Tate Reeves’ executive order allowing restaurants and parks to reopen beginning Thursday.
Under the city’s new policy, restaurants and bars will be allowed to resume in-house dining but must close by 10 p.m. The restaurants and bars must also limit the number of customers to no more than 50% of seating capacity while ensuring that 6 feet of separation between group. Party sizes must also be limited to six people per table.
Bars and bar areas that do not offer food services shall remained closed, and live music is not permitted.
Employees that come into contact with customers must be provided a cloth masks that must be worn while on duty.
Self-service buffets, food stations and drink stations are prohibited. Worker served buffets and food stations are allowed with proper barriers in place.
Hand sanitizer must be placed at all entrances and exits, the hostess station, in or near the bathrooms an and at cashier stations.
City of Laurel parks will reopen from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Visitors must maintain a distance of 6 feet of separation. Gathering are limited to 20 people for outside activities. Tennis will also resume at city facilities from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
All City of Laurel indoor facilities will remain closed.
Reeves’ executive order will expire at 8 a.m. on May 11.
Magee encourages residents to continue to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines such as maintaining social distancing of 6 feet, avoiding crowds of 10 people or more, wearing a mask in public and staying at home if you are sick.
