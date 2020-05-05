Petal restaurant gears up to reopen dining areas

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Restaurants in the Pine Belt are getting ready to reopen their dining rooms after Gov. Tate Reeves’ executive order allowing them to do so.
Cindy Bassett and her husband have been serving your favorite home cooked meals for the last eight years at Mom and Dad’s Country Cooking Buffett in Petal.
Employees say when COVID-19 hit, it led them to start thinking outside the box when it came to providing for customers.
“At first, we took outside dining and to-go orders,” said Adrienne Roberts, a restaurant employee. “We let people sit outside under the tent. Then when the shelter-in-place order came about we just had to do curbside delivery and take out only.”
On Thursday, Bassett says they will reopen the dining area, moving some tables outside to help with social distancing.
The restaurant serves around 100 people in the dining area during normal operations, but with the new restrictions, it will now only be able to serve about half that many.
Customers will also not be allowed at the buffet table, instead employees will make plates for them.
“The customers will come in and sit down,” Bassett said. “We will still be only able to handle the spoons to make the plates. No customers will make a plate. They can still have as many plates as they want, but we will be making them.”
Bassett says she’s excited to be starting up dine-in services once again, and says she will do what she can to keep her employees and customers as safe as possible.
“We’re really excited about opening back up,” Bassett said. “We kind of stepped up our cleaning and our disinfecting and everything when flu season hit. We’re used to disinfection and cleaning and keeping everything sanitized.”
“We have a lot of really supportive customers,” Roberts said. “A lot of people love us and love our food so we've done pretty good all things considered.”
The amended order will go into effect Thursday April 7 at 8:00 a.m.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.