Perry County announces plans for graduation ceremony

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) The Perry County School District has announced altered graduation plans for the Perry Central High School Class of 2020.
The ceremony will take place on May 19 at 6 p.m., but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, graduation will be much different this year.
The event will take place in front of Perry Central High School’s main entrance where a canopy and stage will be set up. The ceremony will be livestreamed on Facebook and be broadcast on 93.7 FM. Video will also be recorded for a graduation video that will be made available to all graduates.
To make the event possible, the district will be adhering to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and advice from other professionals. The format of the ceremony will be changed to limit crowd size and avoid gatherings.
The district said students will be issued two parking decals with their cap and gown. The decal must be displayed when entering the campus, and each graduate will only be allowed two standard passenger vehicles to attend. Oversized vehicles, including RVs and trailers, will not be allowed on campus.
Graduates will be assigned a number that will correspond to the order in which they will be called out and the parking spot number for each vehicle. Perry County High School staff and law enforcement will assist with parking.
When directed to, each graduate’s two vehicles will pull under the canopy in front of the stage. The graduate will then exit the vehicle and walk across the stage as his or her name is called to receive a diploma.
Two family members can exit the vehicle to take photos, and a photographer will be on hand to take photos.
The graduate will then return to the vehicle and both vehicles will return to the parking lot and remain there until the ceremony is complete.
The Perry County School District included this statement in a letter to students and parents:
“Thank you for your perseverance and determination during this pandemic. You are our shining lights, and we draw inspiration from your strength. The mark you leave on Perry Central High School can never be duplicated, as it is etched into our hearts forever. It brings us great joy to provide this moment of closure on your high school career and a beginning to your future. Congratulations, Perry Central High School Class of 2020!”
