Patrick’s Tuesday Forecast

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - We started off this morning partly cloudy with temperatures in the low 60s. We’ll be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s this afternoon. There is a small chance of a shower or t-storm this evening, but at best it looks like a 20% chance. Tempseratures will fall into the mid 70s this evening with lows in the upper 50s.
Tomorrow through Thursday will be sunny. We’ll cool down some with temperatures fall into the low 80s with sunny skies.
Another front will swing though Friday evening, giving us a chance of scattered t-storms. Highs will be in the mid 80s. This weekend will be cooler with sunny skies and highs in the low 70s on Saturday and the upper 70s on Sunday.
