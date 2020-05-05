Mississippi restaurants readying for return of dine in service

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Governor Tate Reeves announced a huge change for restaurants Monday afternoon. Starting Thursday at 8am, restaurants will be allowed to provide dine in service, but they’ll be subject to a lengthy list of restrictions in order to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
Some in the industry have wasted no time in getting ready. Doug McPhil is a general manager at Woody’s Roadside in Biloxi. He and his staff have been hard at work preparing for the possibility of reopening in May. Sanitation efforts are already underway, and masks are ordered for the employees.
“We were optimistic that something like this might come down and that we might be able to do this next Monday. So the first reaction was to understand and assimilate every aspect of the order and to make sure that we could comply,” said McPhil.
Which isn’t easy, as the list of requirements is extensive. Restaurants must keep six feet between each group of diners, and party sizes are limited to six or fewer guests. Employees who come into direct contact with customers must wear masks, and employees must also be provided training how to limit the spread of coronavirus.
Even with those requirements, Tai Nyugen is ready to see customers inside Tasty Tails Seafood House again, and was excited when he heard of the governor’s announcement.
“It was great knowing the fact that we would be able to reopen and basically serve the public again. Just even if it’s running at 50 percent capacity, 50 percent is better than zero percent capacity," said Nyugen.
That’s another obligation that must be followed. Restaurants have to limit the number of people allowed in at one time to no more than 50 percent of their capacity. However, the biggest problem restaurants may face is getting their employees back to work.
“Staffing is definitely the number one issue we are going to have. Workers we are going to call back from work were happy with the unemployment payment,” said Murky Waters owner Brandon Atwell.
Even with all the challenges, many in the business are excited for what’s to come.
“Just having people come in here and enjoying the food and sense of normalcy. That’s what everyone wants,” said Nyugen.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.