Man hurt escaping Hattiesburg apartment fire has died

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The man who was injured after jumping from a window to escape an apartment building fire in Hattiesburg on Sunday has died.
Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict confirmed the man died at a local hospital Tuesday afternoon.
Benedict said the man had “trauma” from the jump and signs of smoke inhalation, both of which likely contributed to his death.
The fire destroyed much of the two-story Merimac Apartments on North 25th Avenue.
A witness said the fire started in a corner unit on the second floor.
Firefighters initially responded to the blaze at the 22-unit complex just before 7 p.m. and remained on the scene well into the night.
An official with the Hattiesburg Fire Department said first responders found the injured man lying on the concrete parking lot/courtyard area on the complex. He was then rushed to the hospital.
Hattiesburg Assistant Fire Chief Danny Wade said the State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting with the investigation into what started the fire.
