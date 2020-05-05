Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSISSIPPI
Mississippi set to ease some pandemic rules for restaurants
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says he will ease some restrictions he had set for restaurants and outdoor gatherings to control the spread of the coronavirus. He made the announcement Monday; the new rules take effect Thursday. Restaurants can offer outdoor and dine-in services as long as they don't exceed 50% capacity and servers wear masks. For more than a month, the restaurants have been restricted to takeout or delivery. Outdoor gatherings such as sports practices will be limited to 20 or fewer people, up from 10. Mississippi has nearly 7,900 confirmed cases and at least 310 deaths from the virus.
INMATE DEATH-MISSISSIPPI
2 inmates die after falling ill at Mississippi prisons
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Department of Corrections says two inmates have died in hospitals after becoming ill in state prisons. Autopsies will be done. Darryl Swanier died Monday at Delta Regional Medical Center in Greenville. The 58-year-old had been taken there from the state penitentiary at Parchman. He was serving life sentences for capital murder convictions in 1982 and 2002. On Saturday, 60-year-old Rodney Brown died in the Greene County Hospital. He had been taken there from South Mississippi Correctional Institution. He was about 12 years into a 60-year sentence for a 2006 crash that killed two members of the Alaska National Guard.
CHILD KILLED-HIT AND RUN
Police: Mississippi girl riding bike killed in hit-and-run
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Police say an 11-year-old Mississippi girl was killed and her mother injured after being struck by a car that fled the scene. The Hattiesburg American reports the child, Leighton Hill, was killed Saturday night as she was riding her bike down the street in Hattiesburg. Leighton was pronounced dead at the scene while her mother, Shannon Posey, was taken to a hospital to be treated for her injuries. Posey was walking beside her daughter when the hit-and-run happened. Hattiesburg police have not provided a description of the vehicle or identified a suspect in the case.
MISSISSIPPI WELFARE MISSPENDING
Auditor: Favre received welfare money for no-show speeches
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi audit says a nonprofit group used more than $1 million in welfare money to pay former NFL quarterback Brett Favre for multiple speaking engagements — but he did not show up at the events. The information is in an audit of the Mississippi Department of Human Services, released Monday. Favre is not charged with wrongdoing. State Auditor Shad White says his staff found $94 million in questionable expenses by Human Services and some nonprofit groups connected to the agency. A former Human Services director and five other people await trial on charges of misspending money that was supposed to help poor people.
AMTRAK-GULF COAST
U.S. officials award $5.5M for Gulf Coast train service
BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — Plans to restore passenger train service along the Gulf Coast are getting a big boost. Members of Congress from Mississippi announced Friday that the Federal Railroad Administration had awarded just under $5.5 million to support operating costs for the first three years of the Amtrak service. It stopped after Hurricane Katrina damaged tracks in 2005. Republican U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith and two other members of Mississippi's Congressional delegation say the grant to the Southern Rail Commission will allow Amtrak to run two daily round trips from New Orleans to Mobile, Alabama with stops in four Mississippi cities. Actual train service is still likely years away.
VIRTUAL GRADUATIONS-MISSISSIPPI
Mississippi colleges holding virtual commencement for grads
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Commencement ceremonies in Mississippi are looking a bit different than usual as graduates began to receive their degrees via virtual celebrations. Alcorn State University awarded degrees to 466 students, including 73 graduate degrees, in ceremonies on Saturday. Mississippi State held its graduation ceremony on Friday. Four Mississippi schools _ Mississippi University for Women, Mississippi Valley State University, University of Mississippi and Jackson State will hold similar ceremonies for their graduates on Saturday, May 9. The University of Southern Mississippi plans its graduation ceremonies for students on its campuses in Hattiesburg and on the Gulf Coast in August.