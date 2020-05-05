Family of 7 escapes house fire unharmed

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A family of seven, including five children, escaped injury in a house fire Tuesday morning that caused major damage to its home.
Units from five Jones County volunteer fire departments responded to a call of a kitchen fire.
The initial units arriving at 8 a.m. found the house at 8 Baker Drive fully engulfed, the roof already collapsed.
VFDs responding included Calhoun, Pleasant Ridge, Soso, Hebron and Glade.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
