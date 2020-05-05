Arrest warrant issued for man wanted in Rawls Springs burglary

Arrest warrant issued for man wanted in Rawls Springs burglary
An arrest warrant has been issued for Alex Holder. (Source: Forrest County Sheriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff | May 5, 2020 at 5:33 PM CDT - Updated May 5 at 5:37 PM
Alex Holder
Alex Holder (Source: Forrest County Sheriff's Office)

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted for burglary.

FCSO issued an arrest warrant for 28-year-old Alex Holder in connection to a residential burglary in the Rawls Springs community.

If you have any information regarding Holder’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office at 601-544-7800 or submit an anonymous tip through Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867 or p3tips.com.

Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.