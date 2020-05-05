Arrest warrant issued for man wanted in Rawls Springs burglary

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted for burglary.
FCSO issued an arrest warrant for 28-year-old Alex Holder in connection to a residential burglary in the Rawls Springs community.
If you have any information regarding Holder’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office at 601-544-7800 or submit an anonymous tip through Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867 or p3tips.com.
