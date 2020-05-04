7th Hattiesburg employee tests positive for COVID-19

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Another City of Hattiesburg worker has been diagnosed with COVID-19, the city announced Monday.
City leaders were alerted over the weekend that an employee in the Grounds and Maintenance Division of Parks and Recreation tested positive for the virus.
City officials said two other employees had direct exposure to the infected worker. Those employees are self-isolating at home awaiting test results.
The city has scheduled tests for all employees in the Grounds and Maintenance Division of Parks and Recreation.
Seven city employees have tested positive for coronavirus since the end of March. One worker died from complications related to the virus.
As of Monday afternoon, the Mississippi State Department of Health has reported 248 COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths in Forrest County and 121 cases with two deaths in Lamar County.
