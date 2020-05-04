Police: Man busted with MDMA in Laurel

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel Police Department Narcotics investigators arrested a man last Friday while serving a search warrant.
Peter Dubose III, 40, was arrested and charged with possession of MDMA with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm.
The drug search happened at a home on North 14th Avenue. Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox said officers confiscated around 250 dosage units of MDMA.
Dubose’s bond was set at $20,000 in Laurel Municipal Court.
If you have any information about this or any other case, you can call LPD at 601-399-4440.
