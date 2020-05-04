Patrick’s Monday Forecast

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - We started off this morning nice and sunny with temperatures in the low 60s. We’ll be sunny all day long with highs in the upper 80s this afternoon. Temperatures will fall into the mid 70s this evening with lows in the low 60s.
Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with a stray shower in the evening. Highs will be in the upper 80s. We’ll cool down some with temperatures fall into the low 80s with sunny skies with temps in the low 80s.
Another front will swing though Friday evening, giving us a chance of scattered t-storms. Highs will be in the mid 80s. This weekend will be cooler with sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s.
