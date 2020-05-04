Parchman inmate serving two life sentences dies in hospital

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An inmate housed at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman died Monday morning at a North Mississippi hospital.
Darryl J. Swanier, 58, died at Delta Regional Medical Center in Greenville.
He had been hospitalized at the prison hospital for several days before being moved to Delta Regional on Saturday. The cause and manner of his death are pending an autopsy. No foul play is suspected.
Swainer was serving life sentences for two separate capital murder convictions in different counties.
He was first convicted of capital murder in Harrison County and sentenced June 24, 1982. He was sentenced in the second murder case August 27, 2002, in Marshall County.
