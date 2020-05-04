North Forrest High School honors seniors with parade

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Schools may be closed, but that didn’t stop North Forrest High School from making sure its seniors get the recognition they deserve.
Teachers and administrators paraded to the homes of all 47 seniors, delivering yard signs and invitations to their unique senior night. Seniors and parents ran out of their homes as teachers and administrators honked their horns shouted the student’s name.
Students have been out of class for six weeks due to COVID-19.
“We just wanted to see our kids and let them know they are always on our mind," said Jennifer Riels, NFHS administrator. "And for our seniors specifically, we wanted to let them know we are going to do everything possible to make sure they have a memorable end to their senior year.”
North Forrest will release plans for a senior night next week.
