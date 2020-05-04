Mississippi’s top youth volunteers honored for their service

Amelia Cook is a seventh-grader at Resurrection Catholic Middle/High School who raised money for several causes by baking cakes and cooking and selling them through Facebook. With money raised from the sales, she has helped pay for part of a child’s heart surgery, another child’s school tuition, a year’s supply of school supplies for three students and shoes for 10 children in need. Her baking proceeds have also allowed her to purchase a sewing machine for a single mother, barnyard animals for a family’s livelihood and gardening equipment and supplies for another family. She also helped pay to repair termite damage in her school’s library.