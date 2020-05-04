Mississippi’s top youth volunteers honored for their service

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards program honored two Mississippi youth volunteers this weekend during its 25th annual national recognition celebration.
During the first-ever virtual award ceremony, 18-year-old Logan Thornton, of Hattiesburg, and 13-year-old Amelia Cook, of Pascagoula, as well as youth from across the nation were given $2,500 to donate toward local COVID-19 response efforts of a nonprofit of their choosing.
Thornton and Cook also received a $1,000 scholarship and silver medallion recognizing them as Mississippi’s top youth volunteers of 2020, which they were named in February by the program. The program is sponsored by Prudential Financial in partnership with the National Association of Secondary School Principals.
“Over the past 25 years, this program has honored students spanning three generations, and the common thread between them has been the determination of young people to respond to the challenges of the moment,” said Charles Lowrey, chairman and CEO of Prudential Financial. “Who better than this group of young leaders from all over the country to help identify and direct resources to community needs arising from COVID-19?”
In place of an all-expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C., the program held a three-day online celebration. The youth volunteers received congratulations and remarks from actress Kristen Bell, Lowrey, NASSP Executive Director and CEO JoAnn Bartoletti and more.
“We admire these young leaders for their ability to assess the needs of the communities they serve and find meaningful ways to address them,” said Bartoletti. “At a time when everyone is looking for optimism, these students are a bright light for their peers and the adults in their lives.”
Logan Thornton is a senior at Purvis High School who collects used children’s rehabilitation equipment from families that no longer need it. He cleans, repairs and delivers the equipment to children with disabilities who cannot afford it. Logan has located equipment for more than 40 children and donated more than 30 other pieces of equipment to a summer camp for children with disabilities.
Amelia Cook is a seventh-grader at Resurrection Catholic Middle/High School who raised money for several causes by baking cakes and cooking and selling them through Facebook. With money raised from the sales, she has helped pay for part of a child’s heart surgery, another child’s school tuition, a year’s supply of school supplies for three students and shoes for 10 children in need. Her baking proceeds have also allowed her to purchase a sewing machine for a single mother, barnyard animals for a family’s livelihood and gardening equipment and supplies for another family. She also helped pay to repair termite damage in her school’s library.
