Laurel PD: Deadly stabbing appears to be act of self-defense

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel man was stabbed to death Sunday night in what police say appears to be an act of self-defense.
Police Chief Tommy Cox said officers responded to an assault complaint at a home on Brown Circle just before midnight.
Cox said witnesses at the scene reported a man, later identified as Robert Delawn Jasper Jr., was attacking a woman inside an apartment when he was stabbed.
Jasper then left the apartment and was driven to South Central Regional Medical Center.
Cox said Jasper was later rushed to Forrest General Hospital, where he died from a single stab wound.
According to Cox, no criminal charges have been filed, but the investigation is ongoing.
