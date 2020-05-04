Laurel city clerk/finance director becomes first Mississippi clerk to win Quill Award

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Mary Ann Hess, city clerk/finance director for the City of Laurel, has been named the 2020 Quill Award recipient, becoming the first Mississippi clerk to win the award.
The International Institute of Municipal Clerks presents the award to members who have made significant contributions to their communities, state and IIMC.
The IIMC is a nonprofit made up of more than 15,000 members worldwide. Hess is a former IIMC Board Member.
The award was scheduled to be presented to her during the Institute’s 74th annual conference in St. Louis, though the conference has since been canceled.
Hess has served as the city clerk/finance director for Laurel since February 2000. Her duties include preparing and administering the city’s $50 million budget and conducting city elections.
She has served in city government for nearly 25 years.
