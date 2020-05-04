Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSISSIPPI
Death toll from virus in Mississippi grows to more than 300
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s death toll from COVID-19 has topped 300. The state health department announced Sunday that 12 more people have died from the coronavirus disease. A single-day high of nearly 400 new cases was reported Friday. But the health department reported the number of new positive tests for the coronavirus had slowed by Sunday, with 109 more infections confirmed. Republican Gov. Tate Reeves told “Fox News Sunday,” that Friday’s new case announcement was “a one-day blip” caused by a large number of tests being reported from private labs. He described it as a “data dump” rather than the start of a large spike in Mississippi’s virus outbreak.
AMTRAK-GULF COAST
U.S. officials award $5.5M for Gulf Coast train service
BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — Plans to restore passenger train service along the Gulf Coast are getting a big boost. Members of Congress from Mississippi announced Friday that the Federal Railroad Administration had awarded just under $5.5 million to support operating costs for the first three years of the Amtrak service. It stopped after Hurricane Katrina damaged tracks in 2005. Republican U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith and two other members of Mississippi's Congressional delegation say the grant to the Southern Rail Commission will allow Amtrak to run two daily round trips from New Orleans to Mobile, Alabama with stops in four Mississippi cities. Actual train service is still likely years away.
VIRTUAL GRADUATIONS-MISSISSIPPI
Mississippi colleges holding virtual commencement for grads
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Commencement ceremonies in Mississippi are looking a bit different than usual as graduates began to receive their degrees via virtual celebrations. Alcorn State University awarded degrees to 466 students, including 73 graduate degrees, in ceremonies on Saturday. Mississippi State held its graduation ceremony on Friday. Four Mississippi schools _ Mississippi University for Women, Mississippi Valley State University, University of Mississippi and Jackson State will hold similar ceremonies for their graduates on Saturday, May 9. The University of Southern Mississippi plans its graduation ceremonies for students on its campuses in Hattiesburg and on the Gulf Coast in August.
FURNITURE PLANT CLOSURE
Furniture company to permanently close Mississippi facility
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A furniture manufacturing plant in Mississippi, open since 1985, is headed for closure. In a news release Wednesday, Flexsteel officials said their Starkville plant, along with a second facility in Dubuque, Iowa, will permanently close as soon as June. The Commercial Dispatch reports the closure could come “sooner or later based on business conditions." Flexsteel CEO Jerry Dittmer said deciding to close was extremely difficult. The Starkville facility has about 170 workers and primarily makes furniture products for recreational vehicles and hospitality customers
HIGH MISSISSIPPI RIVER
Army Corps of Engineers closes spillway after river recedes
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Mississippi River has receded enough to prompt Friday’s closure of the final bays of a spillway north of New Orleans. The Bonnet Carre Spillway was opened April 3 after the river was at a high enough level that threatened New Orleans’ levees. The Corps, in a news release, said on Friday they closed the last of the 90 bays that had been open and although the water levels are receding, the Corps said the river remains elevated.
SHRIMP SEASON
Shrimp season partially closes in Mississippi, Alabama
BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — Shrimp season in Mississippi and Alabama has come to a close _ at least in some areas. In a news release, the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources said all waters west of the Gulfport Ship Channel and south of the Intracoastal Waterway in Mississippi territorial waters closed Friday to shrimping. The closure took effect just after midnight. But in other areas the shrimping season continues. In Alabama, commercial and recreational shrimp harvesting closed at 6 a.m. The waters closed include the Mississippi Sound and Mobile Bay. Those areas will reopen at 6 a.m. June 1.