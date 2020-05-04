Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TRUCKERS
Solo truckers struggle to get rolling with stimulus fund
WASHINGTON (AP) — Rodney Morine, a trucker from Louisiana, has little confidence the government is going to grant his request for a loan through a government program intended to help small businesses like his survive the pandemic. His pessimism highlights the perils of trying to rapidly dispense billions of dollars in federal aid to contain the economic damage caused by the pandemic. Much of the relief effort hurriedly approved by Congress and managed by the Trump administration has been beset by confusion and red tape. And those worries haven’t been erased by the addition of $310 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program, a key initiative to shield small businesses from the financial fallout.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA
Louisiana lawmakers resume session Monday amid virus fallout
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana lawmakers are restarting their legislative session Monday in a state reshaped by the coronavirus pandemic. They are grappling with new budget troubles, squabbling over what bills should take priority and feuding over whether they should return at all. Republicans want to resume the final four weeks of a session that began March 9 — the same day Louisiana had its first positive coronavirus test. Democrats say it’s unsafe to bring hundreds of people into the Capitol. Nearly 2,000 Louisianans have died from the virus, including a House lawmaker. Republican Senate President Page Cortez and House Speaker Clay Schexnayder are pledging intense cleaning and protective measures.
AMTRAK-GULF COAST
U.S. officials award $5.5M for Gulf Coast train service
BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — Plans to restore passenger train service along the Gulf Coast are getting a big boost. Members of Congress from Mississippi announced Friday that the Federal Railroad Administration had awarded just under $5.5 million to support operating costs for the first three years of the Amtrak service. It stopped after Hurricane Katrina damaged tracks in 2005. Republican U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith and two other members of Mississippi's Congressional delegation say the grant to the Southern Rail Commission will allow Amtrak to run two daily round trips from New Orleans to Mobile, Alabama with stops in four Mississippi cities. Actual train service is still likely years away.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA
Edwards: No disruption expected at upcoming session
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards says he doesn’t foresee armed protesters disrupting lawmakers when a coronavirus-interrupted legislative session resumes Monday. He noted Friday that visitors aren’t allowed to bring firearms into Louisiana’s Capitol unlike in Michigan where it's legal to do so. Protesters entered Michigan's state Capital on Thursday in opposition to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's restrictions put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic. The issue surfaced as neighboring Republican-led states such as Texas and Mississippi moved more aggressively toward reopening their economies. On Monday, Edwards announced he was extending his Louisiana’s stay-at-home order through May 15. As of Saturday, at least 1,950 people in Louisiana had died from the virus.
BC-LA-VIRUS OUTBREAK-COURT-VIDEO
Louisiana Supreme Court to hear arguments via video in June
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana's Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in June — but not in a courtroom. The court has announced that hearings set for June 8 and June 9 will be conducted by video conferencing. The docket on the court's website advises attorneys participating in the arguments to log in 30 minutes before each session convenes. The court's news release says Supreme Court hearings have been live-streamed since 2007. But the use of video conferencing to hold oral arguments is a first for the state's highest court.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-RURAL REOPENING
Remote Northern California county defies stay-at-home order
ALTURAS, Calif. (AP) — A remote Northern California County has defied the governor's statewide stay-at-home order and reopened some businesses. Modoc County, population 9,000, moved Friday to reopen hair salons, churches, restaurants and the county's only movie theater. Local officials say they have no confirmed cases of COVID-19 and they are requiring customers to practice social distancing. Newsom has declined to address the reopening but says the anxiety in rural areas “is not lost on me.” He also hasn't responded to a demand from six other rural Northern California counties to grant them permission to reopen.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA
At cafe outdoor table: 'I feel like I just got out of jail!
GRETNA, La. (AP) — Louisiana restaurants have added outdoor tables in a tiny step toward normalcy during the COVID-19 pandemic, and patrons are delighted to be out of their homes. Outside the Gretna Depot Cafe, accountant Joy Palermo said she felt as if she'd just gotten out of jail. Starting Friday, people who buy food in take-out containers may now sit outside the restaurant, though without waiter service at the tables. New Orleans restaurants can't participate.
HOTEL COLLAPSE
New Orleans issues permit to demolition collapsed hotel
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Plans to demolish the Hard Rock Hotel in New Orleans have been given the go-ahead, after months of disagreements between the developer and the city. The upper floors of the hotel collapsed in October while it was still under construction, killing three workers and injuring dozens more. The hotel developer received a permit Thursday to demolish the 18-story building piece-by-piece using cranes. The developer’s attorney said teams could begin preparing for the demolition by Monday. Demolition can't start until the developer gets permission from a city landmark commission to knock down three buildings in the debris zone. That vote is expected next week.