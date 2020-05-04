Jasper County seeks to be added to disaster declaration

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - After Easter Sunday’s tornado ripped through the Pine Belt, many Jasper County residents were surprised to learn they were not included in the federal disaster declaration.
Their plea for help hasn’t gone unnoticed as Sen. Juan Barnett, District-34, says he is not going to forget about them or the struggles they are facing. Barnett said he has contacted several state and federal officials to make sure the residents affected by the storm are added to the list.
“When you have over 82 homes destroyed or severely damaged, that’s tremendous," Barnett said. "That’s a lot to have to endure, or have nothing to go back to and trying to rebuild and start over, even with this pandemic going on. It’s just hard to imagine what these individuals are going through, but my heart goes out to them and what affects one in Jasper County affects all in Jasper County, and we’re working to make sure that individuals are and will be taken care of in the declaration.”
Barnett says his request has been sent to Region 6 in Atlanta and from there it will be forwarded to federal officials in Washington D.C.
The tornado that struck Jefferson Davis, Covington, Jones and Jasper counties was packing winds of up to 190 mph and was the widest in Mississippi history.
