Extra Table partners with Corner Market for #GivingTuesdayNow on May 5th

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - While ‘Giving Tuesday’ typically kicks off the start of the holiday season, there will be an added opportunity to give back. Tuesday, May 5th will be ‘Giving Tuesday Now’ to help raise money for local non-profits that are helping those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic. Corner Market donated $20,000 to Extra Table in Hattiesburg, a non-profit that seeks to provide meals for those in need. This donation will serve as a match to help inspire others in the community to donate as well.
“They’ve given this as a way to spark other people in the community and throughout the state of Mississippi that are able to give,” said Martha Allen, who serves as the Executive Director of Extra Table. “They’re using this as a match, so typically when you donate to extra table, $1=two meals. With their match, it’ll be 4 meals. We’re excited about this partnership. Meals matter and dollars make the difference.”
If you would like to participate in #GivingTuesdayNow by donating to Extra Table, you can visit extratable.org to learn more.
