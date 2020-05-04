C Spire gives update on free WiFi hotspots

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Due to COVID-19, more people are working from home and students are having to do school work online.
But in many parts of the Pine Belt, people are unable to access the internet.
Companies like C Spire have created WiFi hotspots for people in rural areas to use.
“When the pandemic first broke out, our CEO kind of challenged us to find our how we could do things for the state of Mississippi, how could we give back," said Mitchell Jordan, C Spire senior manager for RF designs.
Last month, C Spire launched more than 18 hotspot locations for those unable to access wireless internet at home.
Jordan says most of the people using these locations have been students, but others have been using the service also.
“A lot of people getting homework, research, assignments done and things like that," Jordan said. "We’ve heard of some different scenarios, emergencies where people will come and park at night to download data or uploading data. It really varies.”
Jordan says they’ve gotten a lot of positive feedback from those using the hotspots.
“The churches and some of the others have just thanked us for doing this and reaching out to them and trying to help out," Jordan said. "We’ve heard some good success stories. Some of the students getting research papers done and homework.”
Right now, there are 18 C-Spire stores offering WiFi hotspots along with seven churches and a courthouse.
