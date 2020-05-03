South Mississippian defeats COVID-19 and donates plasma to help others in their fight

“I did stumble across that plasma donation thing and the opportunity that it presented to people that were sick. All I know is that I’m strong in my faith. I’m a Christian. I’ll do everything I can and anything I can to help my fellow man. When they said your plasma donation could potentially save two lives of people that are in intensive care units or on ventilators. I had no clue about the plasma donation program. I didn’t know what it entailed. I didn’t know if it was painful or the time frame. I just said hey I’m doing it," Cuevas told WLOX.