Senior Spotlight - East Marion Eagles

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - A multi-sport athlete and quarterback for the East Marion Eagles, Devin Daniels was eager to complete his high school career with one more baseball season.
The Coronavirus pandemic brought coach Mandell Echols and the Eagles’ year to a halt, cutting short the prep careers of three seniors:
- Devin Daniels – signed with Belhaven University
- Titus Parker
- Ryan Ishman
The Lady Eagles ended their 2020 campaign at 4-3, led by coach Jeremy Allen.
East Marion softball sends off three seniors:
- Kaiya Porter – five-year starter
- Jordan Jackson – four-year starter
- Briana Hull – five-year manager
